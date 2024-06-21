Mexico’s economic landscape exhibited a striking transformation in April 2024, with the economic activity indicator surging to 5.40%, a substantial recovery from March’s -1.30%. The data, updated on June 21, 2024, reflects a robust rebound in the nation’s economic performance year-over-year.The previous indicator, recorded in March 2024, showed a negative growth of -1.30% when compared to March 2023. However, April’s dramatic turnaround to 5.40%, relative to April 2023, underscores a significant improvement in Mexico’s economic activity, providing a positive outlook for the country’s financial health as it navigates through the year.This remarkable uptick signals renewed vigor in various sectors contributing to the economy and suggests that Mexico is on a path to recovery and growth, fostering optimism among economists and investors alike. The increase could be attributed to various factors, including governmental policies, increased consumer spending, and recovery in major industries, all contributing to this noteworthy economic revival.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com