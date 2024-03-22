According to the latest data updated on 22 March 2024, Mexico’s economic activity experienced a -0.6% decrease in January 2024 compared to the previous month. This decline comes after the indicator remained stagnant at 0% in December 2023. The comparison period, which is month-over-month, highlights the negative shift in the country’s economic performance.The decrease in economic activity raises concerns about the potential factors influencing Mexico’s economy and the need for strategic measures to address any underlying issues. Analysts will closely monitor future economic data to assess the impact of this decline and its implications for the country’s overall economic stability and growth prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com