Mexico’s economic activity surged in January 2024, with the current indicator showing a significant increase to 2% compared to the same month a year ago. This growth marks a substantial improvement from the previous indicator, which had reached 1.1% in December 2023. The data, updated on 22 March 2024, highlights the robust performance of Mexico’s economy, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economic landscape.The year-over-year comparison reveals a steady advancement in Mexico’s economic activity, reflecting a strong trajectory towards growth and prosperity. With the current indicator surpassing expectations and outperforming the previous period, Mexico’s economy seems to be on a path of resilience and expansion. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, Mexico’s ability to maintain this growth momentum will be key in sustaining its economic vibrancy and stability in the months to come.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com