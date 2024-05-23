Mexico experienced a notable slowdown in economic activity for the month of March 2024, according to data updated on May 23, 2024. The economic activity indicator, which stood at 1.40% in February, has dropped sharply to 0.30% in March, marking a significant deceleration.This month-over-month comparison reveals a stark contrast, as the previous month’s figure was buoyant compared to March’s performance. In February, economic activity was relatively robust, but March’s numbers indicate a substantial decrease, suggesting potential adjustments in policy or external factors at play.The drop from 1.40% to 0.30% could pose challenges for future economic planning and development strategies, prompting analysts and policymakers to closely monitor upcoming trends and data releases to better understand the underlying causes of this reduced economic momentum.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com