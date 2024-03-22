Mexico’s latest economic data reveals a noteworthy increase in the 1st Half-Month Core CPI for March 2024. The indicator, which was previously at 0.24% in February 2024, has now risen to 0.33% in March 2024. This data, updated on 22 March 2024, showcases a shift in the country’s consumer price index, indicating potential impacts on inflation and consumer spending. Analysts and policymakers will closely monitor these developments to assess the overall economic landscape and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com