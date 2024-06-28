Mexico experienced a significant fiscal shift as the nation’s balance tumbled to -174.07 billion pesos in May 2024, a dramatic reversal from the previous positive indicator of 102.95 billion pesos recorded in April 2024. The updated data, released on June 28, 2024, signals a crucial change in the country’s economic landscape.This stark contrast showcases the challenges Mexico faces in maintaining fiscal stability amidst evolving economic conditions. Analysts will be keenly observing the underlying factors contributing to this substantial decline in the fiscal balance.Further scrutiny will determine if this is a temporary shift or indicative of deeper financial issues that need addressing to restore economic equilibrium in the subsequent months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com