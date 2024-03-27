Mexico’s fiscal balance took a hit in February 2024, according to recent data released on 27th March 2024. The country’s fiscal balance worsened from -159.14 billion to -263.06 billion, indicating a significant deterioration in its financial position. This change represents a substantial increase in the deficit, reflecting challenges in managing the country’s finances during the specified period.The updated figures underscore the importance of monitoring Mexico’s fiscal health closely, as the widening deficit could have implications for the country’s economic stability and government spending. Stakeholders and policymakers will likely be paying attention to future developments and measures that may be taken to address the growing fiscal imbalance in Mexico.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com