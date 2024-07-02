Mexico’s economic landscape shows signs of strengthening as Gross Fixed Investments (GFI) recorded a slight improvement in April 2024. According to the most recent data updated on July 2, 2024, GFI reached 0.90%, a noticeable increase from the 0.80% observed in March 2024.This month-over-month comparison highlights a positive trend, with the April figures indicating a more robust investment activity compared to the previous month. In March, the GFI similarly had a minor upturn from February, reflecting consistent gradual growth.This uptick in GFI is seen as a favorable indicator for Mexico’s economy, suggesting increased confidence among businesses and potential boosts in productivity and infrastructure developments. Economists will be closely monitoring future data releases to see if this upward trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com