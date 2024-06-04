Mexico’s latest economic data reveals a continued upward trend in its Gross Fixed Investments (GFI) for March 2024. The indicator rose to 0.80%, up from the previous month’s 0.70% recorded in February 2024. This data, updated on June 4, 2024, underscores a positive month-over-month performance for the country’s investment climate.The steady increase from 0.70% in February to 0.80% in March highlights Mexico’s resilience and potential for economic growth amidst global uncertainties. Comparatively, the jump from January to February also reflects a similar month-over-month steadiness, suggesting a sustained investment confidence in the nation’s industrial and infrastructural assets.Analysts will be looking closely at the factors contributing to this growth, such as government policies, foreign direct investments, and sector-specific advancements. The rising GFI bodes well for Mexico’s broader economic outlook, indicating an ongoing commitment to enhancing productive capacities and long-term economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com