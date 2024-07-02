Mexico’s economic landscape took a significant leap forward in April 2024, with Gross Fixed Investments climbing to an impressive 18.10%. This substantial growth marks a noteworthy rise from March 2024, where the indicator stood at 3.00%. The data, which was last updated on July 2, 2024, offers a promising outlook for the country’s investment environment.The year-over-year comparison highlights the sharp acceleration in investment activities. In March, the previous indicator indicated a modest increase, but April’s figures show a marked improvement, suggesting heightened investor confidence and increased capital spending.This surge in Gross Fixed Investments underscores a robust expansion within various sectors of the Mexican economy. Analysts are now closely monitoring whether this growth trend will sustain in the coming months, potentially signaling a broader economic recovery and increased stability in the region.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com