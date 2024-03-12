In a recent report on Mexico’s industrial production, data updated on March 12, 2024, revealed a positive shift in January 2024. The industrial production indicator improved from -0.7% in December 2023 to a growth of 0.4% in January 2024 on a month-over-month basis. This positive change indicates a promising start to the new year for Mexico’s industrial sector.The month-over-month comparison shows a turnaround in the country’s industrial output, reflecting an upward trend in manufacturing and production activities. This growth could potentially drive economic recovery and stability in Mexico, signaling a positive outlook for the industry in the coming months. As the global economy continues to navigate challenges, Mexico’s industrial sector’s resilience and adaptability are crucial for sustaining growth and prosperity. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the country’s industrial production data for further insights into the economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com