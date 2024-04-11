Mexico’s industrial production faced a decline in February 2024, with a decrease of -0.1% compared to the previous month of January 2024 when it stood at 0.4%. The latest data, updated on 11 April 2024, indicates the challenges that the country’s manufacturing sector is currently experiencing. The Month-over-Month comparison reveals the shift in production levels, reflecting the ongoing economic dynamics impacting Mexico’s industrial output.This decrease in industrial production could be attributed to various factors such as supply chain disruptions, fluctuating demand, or global economic conditions. Analysts will closely monitor future data releases to assess the trajectory of Mexico’s industrial sector and its broader implications on the country’s economy. As Mexico navigates through these fluctuations, policymakers and industry stakeholders may need to strategize and adapt to ensure sustainable growth and resilience in the face of evolving market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com