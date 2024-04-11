In a recent report on industrial production in Mexico, data updated on April 11, 2024, revealed a significant increase. The industrial production indicator for February 2024 showed a 3.3% surge, marking a positive change from the previous month. In January 2024, the indicator had stopped at 2.7%, indicating further growth in the industrial sector within a one-month period.This comparison is year-over-year, highlighting the growth rate in industrial production for February 2024 compared to the same month a year prior. The rise in industrial production is a promising sign for the Mexican economy, showcasing potential expansion and increased economic activity. Investors and analysts are optimistic about the industrial sector’s performance and its contributions to Mexico’s economic growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com