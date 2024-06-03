In a promising sign for the Mexican economy, the S&P Global Mexico Manufacturing PMI edged up to 51.20 in May 2024, reflecting a modest increase from April’s 51.00. The recent data, updated on June 3, 2024, suggests a continued expansion in the manufacturing sector.The PMI, a crucial metric for gauging the health of the manufacturing industry, has hovered above the 50-mark for yet another month, indicating that the sector remains in expansionary territory. Analysts point to sustained production levels and new order gains as significant factors behind this uptick, highlighting the sector’s resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.Market experts believe that this incremental rise aligns with expected seasonal trends and reflects underlying growth dynamics. The slight yet positive movement underscores confidence in Mexico’s manufacturing capabilities, providing a hopeful outlook for subsequent months as the country navigates through a complex global economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com