Mexico’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first half of June has seen a marginal uptick, increasing from 0.15% in May 2024 to 0.17% in June 2024. The latest data, updated on June 24, 2024, suggests a subtle shift in the inflationary trend within the country.The previous indicator, which stood at 0.15%, highlighted a controlled inflationary environment. However, the recent rise to 0.17% indicates a need for closer monitoring and potential action by economic policy makers to prevent further inflation increases.This minor spike in the core CPI could be attributed to various underlying factors in the economy, including supply chain disruptions or shifts in consumer demand. Analysts will closely follow these trends to better predict the economic trajectory and to advise on necessary monetary or fiscal measures.Stay tuned for more updates and detailed analyses as the financial landscape in Mexico continues to evolve.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com