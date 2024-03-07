In a recent update on the economic front, Mexico’s month core inflation for February 2024 has been reported at 4.64%, showing a slight decrease from the previous month’s figure of 4.76% in January 2024. This month-over-month comparison indicates a marginal decline in the inflation rate, signaling some stabilization in pricing trends.The data was officially updated on March 7, 2024, reflecting the latest insights into Mexico’s economic landscape. The month core inflation provides valuable information on the pricing dynamics within the country, impacting consumer purchasing power and overall economic stability. As Mexico continues to monitor and manage its inflation rates, the February 2024 figures suggest a modest shift in the inflationary pressures, offering a nuanced perspective on the country’s economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com