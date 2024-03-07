Mexico’s Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a significant increase in February 2024, reaching 1.4%, up from the previous indicator of 1% in January 2024. The data was updated on 07 March 2024, indicating a positive trend in the country’s production prices. The Year-over-Year comparison reveals a growth trajectory in the PPI for Mexico, reflecting changes in producer prices for goods over the past year. This rise in the PPI suggests potential inflationary pressures in the Mexican economy, impacting production costs and possibly consumer prices in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring these trends to assess the overall economic landscape and policy implications moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com