In a promising turn of events, Mexico’s retail sales demonstrated an uptick in April 2024, reversing the negative trend observed in the previous month. The latest data, updated on June 20, 2024, reveals that the retail sales indicator has risen to 0.5% month-over-month, up from a -0.2% decline in March 2024.This increase signifies a robust recovery, suggesting a favorable economic environment and increased consumer confidence. March’s negative performance, a -0.2% drop, had raised concerns about potential economic stagnation. However, April’s positive 0.5% growth in retail sales brings renewed optimism for sustained economic momentum in Mexico.Analysts and market watchers are closely monitoring these trends, viewing the data as an encouraging sign of recovery and a potential precursor to sustained economic growth in the coming months. This marked improvement in retail sales is a welcome development for businesses and consumers alike as they navigate the post-pandemic economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com