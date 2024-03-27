Mexico’s latest trade balance figures for February 2024 have been updated, showing a widening deficit compared to the previous month. The trade balance indicator, which was at -0.302B USD in January, increased to -1.61B USD in February. This significant change reflects a greater deficit in the country’s trade activities during the period. The data was updated on 27th March 2024, highlighting the latest economic developments in Mexico’s trade sector. As global trade dynamics continue to evolve, monitoring trade balances is crucial for understanding a country’s economic performance and its position in the international market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com