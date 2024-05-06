On Monday, MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) reported a significant decrease in earnings for the first quarter. The corporation’s quarterly earnings were $14.99 million or $0.14 per share, a downturn from the previous year’s $64.56 million or $0.63 per share. When adjusted, the profits were $36.1 million or $0.35 per share. This figure was lower than the $0.39 per share prediction by six analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. Typically, these analyst forecasts do not include special items.The net interest income for the first quarter stood at $47.81 million, an increase from the former year’s $39.37 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com