MGA Entertainment, based in Chatsworth, California, is recalling approximately 21 million units of its Miniverse Make It Mini Sets due to concerns over unused liquid resins that pose risks of skin, eye, and respiratory irritation and sensitization. This recall has been announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, around 1 million units are being recalled in Canada.The affected products, manufactured in China, were distributed through major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, and Hobby Lobby, as well as online platforms.This recall encompasses Make It Mini Sets, including "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle."The products in question were available for purchase from October 2022 through June 2024, with prices ranging from $7 to $13 for individual sphere sets and $14 to $52 for boxed sets, depending on the model.The resin packaging in these sets often mimics food items like peanut butter jars, maple syrup bottles, and milk containers. Once hardened, the resins resemble food in appearance.According to the CPSC, the liquid resins in the recalled Make It Mini sets can cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults. These resins contain prohibited levels of acrylates as per the Federal Hazardous Substances Act. However, once the resins cure, they no longer present these hazards.The recall comes after MGA received 26 incident reports involving these products, including cases of skin burns, irritation, and respiratory issues. There was also one instance where a consumer's asthma was triggered.Consumers are advised to immediately stop using any units containing unused resins and to contact MGA for a full refund or product replacement, based on the consumer's preference.In other recent recalls of children's products, Thousandshores recalled around 500 units of Theefun Kids Gardening Tools sets sold exclusively on Amazon last week due to a violation of the Federal Phthalates ban.Additionally, in May, La Mirada, California-based Cotton On USA Inc. recalled approximately 8,500 units of plastic toy pinwheels, which were distributed as promotional items at Cotton On stores, citing a choking hazard.