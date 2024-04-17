The MI Leading Index in Australia experienced a decrease of 0.2% in March 2024, down from a previous indicator of 0.1%. The data, which was updated on 17th April 2024, indicates a month-over-month comparison showing a negative trend in the country’s economic performance. The MI Leading Index serves as a crucial tool for forecasting economic activity and provides insights into the direction of the Australian economy. This decline raises concerns about the future outlook for Australia’s economic growth and will be closely monitored by analysts and policymakers in the coming months. The drop in the index may have implications for various sectors of the Australian economy and could influence future policy decisions to stimulate growth and stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com