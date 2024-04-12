In April 2024, the Michigan 1-Year Inflation Expectations for the United States rose to 3.1%, up from the previous month’s figure of 2.9% in March 2024. This data, which was last updated on 12 April 2024, indicates a growing concern among consumers regarding future inflation rates. The increase in inflation expectations could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending patterns in the months ahead. Economists and policymakers will likely closely monitor these figures to gauge the overall sentiment and outlook for the US economy amidst inflationary pressures. Stay tuned for more updates on how these inflation expectations may impact the financial markets and economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com