According to the latest data released on May 10, 2024, Michigan's 1-year inflation expectations have increased to 3.5% from the previous month's figure of 3.2% in April 2024. This uptick reflects growing concerns about inflationary pressures in the United States, impacting the economic outlook for the upcoming year. The rise in inflation expectations can have significant implications for consumers, businesses, and policymakers as they navigate through a potentially inflationary environment. Analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess their impact on financial markets and the broader economy moving forward.