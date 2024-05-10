Michigan consumer expectations data for May 2024 has shown a decline, with the indicator dropping from 76.0 in April to 66.5 in May. This decrease signals weakened consumer confidence in the United States economy. The updated figures, released on May 10, 2024, indicate a shift in consumer sentiment, possibly influenced by various economic factors. The decrease in consumer expectations could impact spending patterns and overall economic growth in the coming months. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this shift in consumer sentiment might shape future economic trends in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com