The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index, a key indicator of consumer confidence in the United States, saw a noticeable decline in June 2024. The index slipped to 65.6 from a previous 69.1 recorded in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 14, 2024.This downward shift indicates a growing concern among consumers regarding the economic outlook. The drop suggests increased uncertainty and potential anxiety over current financial conditions, employment prospects, and overall economic resilience.Economists and policymakers will likely scrutinize this shift closely, as consumer sentiment is often a leading indicator of economic performance. A persistent decline in consumer confidence could signal slower economic growth in the coming months, impacting spending and investment decisions on both personal and corporate levels.