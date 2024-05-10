In the latest economic update from the United States, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for May 2024 fell to 67.4, down from the previous month’s reading of 77.2 in April 2024. The decline suggests a decrease in consumer confidence in the country’s economic outlook. This data, updated on 10 May 2024, indicates a shift in consumer sentiment and could potentially impact consumer spending behavior and overall economic activity in the coming months. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring these trends to gauge the impact on the broader financial markets and the US economy as a whole.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com