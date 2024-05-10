In May 2024, the economic conditions in Michigan experienced a decline, with the indicator dropping to 68.8 from a previous reading of 79.0 in April 2024. This change reflects a decrease in economic activity within the state during the specified period. The updated data as of 10 May 2024 highlights this shift, raising concerns about the potential impact on the local economy and employment rates. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation to assess the factors contributing to this downturn and to determine the necessary course of action to support economic recovery in Michigan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com