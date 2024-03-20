Micron Technology’s earnings report for the second quarter revealed significant increases from the previous year. The company reported earnings of $793 million, a noticeable surge from last year’s second quarter which saw a loss of $2.31 billion. Their Earnings Per Share (EPS) also rose from -$2.12 in the same period last year to $0.71 in Q2 of this year. After adjustments, which excluded certain items, the company’s earnings came to $476 million, or $0.42 per share.Analysts had earlier projected a loss of $0.25 per share for the period. Revenue increased substantially, from $3.69 billion in last year’s second quarter to $5.82 billion for the same period this year.Moving forward, Micron Technology has provided guidance for the next quarter’s results, expecting EPS to be within the range of $0.38 to $0.52, and revenue to fall between $6.40 and $6.80 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com