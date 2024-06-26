Earnings Highlights for Micron Technology (MU):Quarterly Earnings: Micron Technology reported earnings of $0.33 billion in Q3, compared to $0.79 billion during the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.30 in Q3, up from -$1.73 in the prior-year period. When excluding certain items, the company posted adjusted earnings of $0.70 billion, or $0.62 per share.Analysts had projected earnings of $0.51 per share. Revenue: Revenue for Q3 was $8.81 billion, compared to $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year.Guidance: Next Quarter EPS: $1.00 – $1.16 Next Quarter Revenue: $7.4 – $7.8 billion The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com