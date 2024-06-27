Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) experienced an approximate 8% decline in its stock price during extended trading on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. This decline continued into pre-market trading, where shares fell around 6%. The downturn followed the chipmaker’s release of its fourth-quarter outlook. Despite this, the company reported a profit for its third quarter, reversing a loss from the previous year and surpassing market expectations, with significant revenue growth.For the fourth quarter, Micron projects earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61, plus or minus $0.08, on a reported basis, and adjusted EPS of $1.08, plus or minus $0.08. The company forecasts revenue of $7.60 billion, with a margin of error of $200 million for the quarter.Analysts, on average, anticipate the company to report EPS of $1.05 on revenue of $7.6 billion, based on data compiled by Thomson Reuters, excluding any special items.Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of Micron Technology, remarked, “Robust AI demand and strong execution enabled Micron to drive 17% sequential revenue growth, exceeding our guidance range in fiscal Q3. We are gaining share in high-margin products like High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), and our data center SSD revenue hit a record high, demonstrating the strength of our AI product portfolio across DRAM and NAND. We are excited about the expanding AI-driven opportunities ahead, and are well-positioned to deliver a substantial revenue record in fiscal 2025.”In the third quarter, Micron reported net income of $332 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to a loss of $1.90 billion, or $1.73 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income stood at $702 million, or $0.62 per share, in contrast to a loss of $1.57 billion, or $1.43 per share, the previous year.Analysts had projected an EPS of $0.51 for the quarter.Revenue reached $6.81 billion, a substantial rise from $3.75 billion in the same period last year, and also higher than the $5.82 billion forecast.The company highlighted that AI demand fueled a 50% sequential growth in data center revenue, achieving a record high data center revenue mix.Additionally, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on July 23, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 8.Micron Technology shares ended Wednesday’s regular trading session at $142.36, up 0.9%. However, in extended trading, the shares dropped 8% to $131.00. In pre-market trading, the shares are now priced at $134.44, down 5.56%.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com