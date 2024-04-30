Microsoft Corporation announced on Tuesday that they will be investing $1.7 billion in Indonesia over the coming four years. The investment will primarily focus on the development of new cloud and AI infrastructure in the region.The announcement was made by Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella, during his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.Microsoft also plans to use a portion of these funds for training. The company plans to develop AI skills in about 840,000 Indonesians, as well as provide support for the local developer community. This investment marks the largest contribution that Microsoft has made in its 29-year history in the country.Nadella stated that the new generation of AI is revolutionizing both personal and professional lifestyles everywhere, including in Indonesia. He added that the investment doesn’t stop at digital infrastructure alone; it also extends to skilling and developer support, all aimed at helping Indonesia excel in this new era.Furthermore, Microsoft revealed its intent to collaborate with governments, organizations, and communities to train 2.5 million people in AI skills across the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations by the year 2025.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com