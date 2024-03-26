Microsoft has announced the appointment of Pavan Davuluri as the head of the Windows operating system and Surface devices teams, replacing Panos Panay, who has left to join Amazon.After Panay’s departure, these two groups were separated. Davuluri led the Surface silicon and devices line, whereas the Windows and web experiences were under the supervision of Mikhail Parakhin. However, Parakhin has since left his role to explore other opportunities, and Davuluri will now oversee both teams.Rajesh Jha, the Head of experiences and devices at Microsoft, believes the merger of the Windows and Surfaces units will allow a comprehensive approach to the development of silicon, systems, experiences, and devices extending across Windows client and cloud for the artificial intelligence era.Davuluri boasts an impressive tenure of nearly 23 years at Microsoft. He played a key role in the company’s collaboration with Qualcomm and AMD on the development of custom Surface processors.Recently, the tech giant revealed that Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, will spearhead a new entity, named Microsoft AI. This new division will manage the company’s AI products, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge.In addition, the advertising and web services division, presently under the purview of Parakhin, which is dedicated to the Bing search engine and Edge browser, will now fall under Microsoft AI.Jha also disclosed, as revealed by the Verge, that during this transition, Parakhin will report to Microsoft’s technology chief, Kevin Scott.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com