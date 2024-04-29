Microsoft Corporation announced on Monday that they are broadening their collaboration with Axel Springer SE. This is an extension of their previously existing alliance with POLITICO and includes supplementary services such as advertising, artificial intelligence, content, and the cloud computing platform known as Azure.With this collaboration, Microsoft MSN users will now have the opportunity to engage with premium quality content from Axel Springer’s news brands. Further, the tech giant’s advertising technology will be bolstered through an optimization layer branded as AdLib, which is proficient in adtech management. Another significant addition will be the integration of AI-driven chat experiences on the platform.Microsoft’s Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, expressed eagerness about the collaboration, stating, “Our expanded partnership with Axel Springer combines their leadership in digital publishing with the full power of Microsoft Cloud. This amalgamation—along with our advertising solutions—aims to forge innovative AI-driven experiences and generate fresh opportunities for both advertisers and users.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com