In a recent conversation with Bloomberg Television, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered his insights on artificial intelligence.Addressing AI’s capabilities that resemble human traits, Nadella remarked, “I don’t like anthropomorphizing AI.””It has intelligence, if you choose to call it that, but it is not the same intelligence that I possess,” he elaborated. “I essentially view it as a tool.”Nadella further expressed his discontent with the term “artificial intelligence” and proposed an alternative, “different intelligence.” He clarified, “Since I have my own intelligence, I don’t need anything artificial.”Although Nadella refrained from discussing the controversy over OpenAI’s use of actress Scarlett Johansson’s voice for GPT-4o, he did comment on the startup’s safety protocols.He stated, “One of the fundamental aspects that united OpenAI and Microsoft back in 2019 was our mutual focus on ensuring progress while prioritizing safety. Even then, it was uncertain if things would work as they do now. However, OpenAI was firmly rooted in its mission to bring the benefits of AI to a broader audience in a safe manner.”Additionally, the CEO underscored the imperative need to adhere strictly to AI ethical standards. Nadella emphasized the importance of ethical considerations and appropriate regulatory oversight for the responsible development and deployment of AI.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com