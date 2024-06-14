Microsoft (MSFT) has announced a delay in the release of “Recall,” an AI-powered feature designed to take frequent screenshots of a user’s screen to monitor activity, due to mounting security concerns.In an updated blog post, Microsoft explained, “We are adjusting the release model for Recall to leverage the expertise of the Windows Insider community to ensure the experience meets our high standards for quality and security. When Recall becomes available in the Windows Insider Program, we will publish a blog post with details on how to access the preview.”The Recall feature, intended for Copilot+ PCs powered by a Snapdragon X Series processor, is aimed at helping users retrieve past information including files, photos, and browsing history.Recall operates by taking screenshots, which are then analyzed by an on-device Neural Processing Unit and an AI model to extract data from the images. This data is saved in an encrypted form using BitLocker, linked to the user’s Windows account.The feature quickly sparked controversy following its announcement on May 20, with Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk likening it to an episode of “Black Mirror,” the popular Netflix (NFLX) series, as reported by Reuters.Microsoft has reiterated its plan to make the Recall preview available soon. The company emphasized its commitment to “providing a trusted, secure, and robust experience for all customers” and stated it will seek additional feedback before making the feature available to all Copilot+ PC users.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com