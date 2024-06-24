Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has recently revised its guide for converting Local accounts to Microsoft accounts in Windows 11, as reported by Tom’s Hardware.Originally, the guide offered instructions exclusively on converting Local accounts to Microsoft accounts. Subsequently, it included steps for the reverse process. However, the details for transitioning from a Microsoft account to a Local account have now been removed.This revision coincided with the release of the latest Surface devices last week. Despite these changes, the previous version of the guide can still be accessed via the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. A Wayback Machine snapshot from June 12th reveals that the instructions for switching from a Microsoft account to a Local account included a cautionary note highlighting the advantages of a Microsoft account, such as seamless service integration, heightened security, and device synchronization.Switching your Windows 11 PC’s login from a Microsoft account to a Local account remains a simple task. Navigate to the Settings app, proceed to Accounts > Your info, and select “Sign in with a local account instead.”There is some ambiguity about whether the previous version of this support page will be reintroduced in future updates, as noted by neowin.net.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com