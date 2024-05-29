Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has recently launched Copilot, an advanced AI tool designed to generate text and provide answers to user inquiries, as an in-app chatbot on Telegram. This new addition enables users to effortlessly search for information, ask questions, and interact with the AI chatbot in a conversational manner.Currently in its beta phase, Copilot for Telegram is available for free on both mobile and desktop platforms. Users can engage with Copilot directly within the messaging app, interacting through typical chat-style conversations, with a daily limit of 30 interactions.To access the bot, users can search for the username @CopilotOfficialBot. While the bot is presently limited to generating text and unable to produce images, it is capable of browsing the internet to respond to web-based inquiries. Microsoft suggests that users can utilize this AI bot for various purposes, including obtaining video game cheat codes, getting movie recommendations, seeking dating advice, finding new recipes, accessing live sports scores, creating personalized playlists, and much more.For security purposes, Microsoft requires a one-time verification of the user’s mobile number associated with their Telegram account. Additionally, users from EU countries will not have access to the bot, likely due to data regulations and stringent laws in that region.Microsoft emphasizes that Copilot for Telegram employs natural language processing to deliver informative responses on a wide range of topics, including acquiring knowledge, travel recommendations, sports updates, and movie suggestions. The company aims to enhance the Telegram experience by offering Copilot’s rapid assistance and curious nature.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com