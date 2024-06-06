Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has recently announced the reopening of its Windows Insider Beta Channel for PCs still operating on Windows 10.This initiative is intended to provide users with the opportunity to test “new features and further improvements to Windows 10 as needed.” According to Bleeping Computer, this marks the first beta build release for Windows 10 since 2021.Significantly, users can join the Windows 10 Beta Channel regardless of whether their PC meets Windows 11’s compatibility requirements. Microsoft has specified that Windows 10 users meeting the technical prerequisites for Windows 11 will not be automatically upgraded to the new version if they opt for the beta OS version. However, transitioning to the Canary or Dev channels will require an upgrade to Windows 11.Despite these updates, the end-of-support date for Windows 10 remains fixed at October 14, 2025. Post this date, Microsoft will cease to offer support for Windows 10, including technical support and security updates, unless users opt to purchase extended support. This timeline remains consistent irrespective of participation in the Beta Channel.It’s notable that, despite the impending end-of-support deadline, Windows 10 continues to be the most widely used Windows version, according to available metrics. In a blog post, Microsoft clarified that features and experiences included in Windows 10 builds released to the Beta Channel might not always reach full release, as the company is testing various concepts and gathering feedback.Furthermore, Microsoft has announced that pricing details for extended Windows 10 support for consumers will be revealed later this year or closer to the end-of-life deadline, as reported by Windows Latest.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com