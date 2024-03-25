Jez Corden, the managing editor at Windows Central, suggested that Microsoft (Microsoft’s ticker symbol is MSFT) is developing a prototype for an Xbox handheld device. This was shared during an episode of the Xbox Two Podcast. As reported by Microsoft Gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, the company experimented with this kind of device in 2017 but was unsuccessful in their efforts.However, Corden believes that Microsoft’s current development will result in a successful launch of the handheld device. This will allow them to compete with other portable gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. In an interview with Polygon, Spencer described vision of the new Xbox handheld: It would allow users to access their entire games library and open the Xbox app fullscreen in a more compact mode.Despite rumors earlier in the year suggesting Xbox might exit the gaming console industry, Microsoft later confirmed their plans for developing the next generation of Xbox consoles. Specific details were not shared by the company. Even though Xbox President, Sarah Bond, alluded to “some exciting stuff coming out in hardware”, exact details remain under wraps.Legal documents that were leaked last year suggested the existence of an Xbox handheld console project. Spencer, however, claimed that the plans mentioned in the leaked documents were outdated.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com