Microsoft Corporation has officially communicated that it will terminate support for Windows 10 as of October 14, 2025. For users keen on continuing to use this operating system safely, an annual fee will be required.To assist in this transition, Microsoft will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) for Windows 10, priced from $61 for the initial year. Be aware that the price for ESU will increase over time, doubling to $122 for the second year, and once again doubling to $244 by the third year.Organizations choosing to enroll in the ESU program at a later date will be required to pay for the span they missed. Businesses are presented with three available options to extend support: the conventional 5-by-5 activation key method, a cloud-based activation method, or an activation included within a Windows 365 subscription. For organizations utilizing a Microsoft cloud-based update management solution, a 25% discount is being offered, driving the cost of ESU down to $45 per user, for a limit of five devices during the first year.It's worth noting that these solutions are solely accessible to Commercial Organizations and EDU customers. Details for general consumers will be divulged at a later date. Microsoft is advising users to transition to either Windows 11 or Windows 365, promoting the appeal of investing in new PCs in most circumstances. The objective of ESUs is to facilitate a gradual shift towards the new operating system.For general consumers, a paid extended security update program will be launched closer to Windows 10's conclusion of support in October 2025. Final pricing and sign-up stipulations will be announced as this end-of-support deadline nears.