Microsoft has revealed that Windows 11 users will soon be unable to download Android apps from Amazon’s app store, first introduced three years ago.The IT behemoth confirmed it would be discontinuing support for the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), indicating that all applications and games reliant on WSA, including the Amazon Appstore on Windows, would no longer be supported as of March 5, 2025.WSA was a subsequent version of the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), a feature of Windows 10 that enabled the download of Linux apps and the execution of Linux command-line tools and scripts. The WSL’s compatibility with Linux software continually improved and was simpler to install and utilize compared to the Amazon app store which had limited options from the outset. The company, however, has not elucidated the reasoning behind its latest announcement.Microsoft also advised that, beginning March 6, 2024, users would not be able to locate the Amazon Appstore or any affiliated Android apps in the Microsoft Store.Furthermore, as of March 5, 2024, developers would be unable to submit any new apps aimed at Windows 11, though those with existing apps could continue to provide updates until the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 is completely phased out, as explained by Amazon.Amazon has promised to ensure a seamless transition experience for developers and clients of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 as support phases out.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com