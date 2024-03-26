Microsoft is gearing up to expand the artificial intelligence capabilities in Teams, its team collaboration platform, utilizing the technology of chatbot Copilot. As of now, Copilot can provide summaries of meetings, however, it’s soon expected to fuse spoken transcripts with written chats into a single presentation to simplify meeting overviews for users.The tech powerhouse has intentions to further enhance Copilot’s message formulation capability. Microsoft went on record to express that Copilot can modify your message to incorporate a call to action or tweak the language for a playful touch such as speaking like a pirate. It hinted that soon users could potentially generate a fresh message based on the specific context in the Teams chat.In line with these developments, Microsoft is preparing to debut its Intelligent Call Recap feature in the coming quarter for Teams Premium users. This advancement will allow for automatic note-taking during calls, thus permitting users to engage in related follow-up tasks. Microsoft, based in Redmond, also plans to release the IntelliFrame feature in the Teams Rooms later this year to enhance the experience of hybrid meetings. This feature caters to the automatic switching of cameras, choosing the best camera in the room, and if someone happens to block the camera view, the AI feature will auto-switch the camera view for optimum visibility for remote participants.By April, Microsoft plans to roll out a speaker recognition feature, enabling users to register their voice and facial profiles to enhance the accuracy of transcripts.In addition, Microsoft also made public the names of several new mobile carrier partners, including giants such as AT&T, Odido, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone UK. These partners are set to support the Teams Phone Mobile feature in the upcoming year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com