Microsoft has revealed that its updated artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot, featuring the latest GPT-4 Turbo from OpenAI, is now available for a one-month free trial. The advanced GPT-4 Turbo model, trained on data until April 2023, can be accessed by users when they set Copilot to either the creative or precise mode. The representative from Microsoft confirmed that the model now powers the experience of free users in the Creative mode, however, pro users retain the option to switch GPT-4 Turbo on or off in the same mode.Launched last year, Copilot is accessible on Windows 11, Bing, Microsoft 365, and the Edge browser. Its pro version, which costs $20 per month, can be used to enhance Office apps with this innovative artificial intelligence platform. Divya Kumar, General Manager of search and AI marketing at Microsoft, has promised that this feature will be extended to their free mobile apps, including the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android, in the upcoming months.Furthermore, Microsoft is intending to widen the availability of Copilot to Microsoft 365. Kumar noted that customers with Microsoft 365 F3 and F1, Office 365 E1, Business Basic, and other packages will soon be able to purchase Copilot for Microsoft 365.