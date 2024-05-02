Microsoft Corporation is presently examining an issue associated with Virtual Private Network (VPN) connection failures that emerged after the Windows 11 update in April 2024.With the release of the security update KB5036893 on April 9th, some users have reported VPN connection issues when utilizing TPM-backed certificates. VPNs are typically employed to boost privacy and security, particularly when using public Wi-Fi networks.However, this is not the first instance of VPNs causing problems for Windows users. Previous Windows updates have interfered with VPN settings, resulting in slower speeds, connection failures, and other associated difficulties, as reported by Neowin.The issue appears to affect multiple Windows versions, including Windows 10 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 versions 21H2, 22H2, and 23H2, in addition to Windows Server versions from 2008 to 2022.While Microsoft has recognized the VPN connection failures after the update, the company has yet to fully describe the extent of the problem. However, the company is in active pursuit of a solution, intending to address it in a future release.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com