Here are the earnings highlights for MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR):In the first quarter of the year, MicroStrategy Inc. saw a significant fall in earnings – a loss of $53.1 million compared to a gain of $461.1 million over the same period last year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) also dropped from $31.79 in Q1 of last year to -$3.09 this year. Upon excluding particular items, the company reported an adjusted loss of $142.01 million or -$8.26 per share for the period.Furthermore, the company's Q1 revenue also took a dip, with earnings of $115.2 million compared to $121.9 million in the same quarter the previous year.