The South Korean stock market concluded its two-day rally on Thursday, during which it accumulated over 25 points or approximately 1%. The KOSPI now rests slightly above the 2,780 mark but is anticipated to possibly rebound on Friday.Global forecasts for Asian markets suggest a flat to slightly upward trend ahead of key inflation data expected later today. European markets exhibited mixed performances, while U.S. bourses experienced slight gains, setting the stage for Asian markets to potentially stabilize.On Thursday, the KOSPI experienced modest losses, predominantly in the financial, chemical, and technology sectors, though automotive producers provided some support. Specifically, the index dipped by 7.99 points or 0.29% to close at 2,784.06, with a trading volume of 387.4 million shares valued at 10.1 trillion won. Among the traded stocks, there were 619 decliners and 262 gainers.Key performers included:- Shinhan Financial: -1.05%- KB Financial: -0.51%- Samsung Electronics: +0.37%- Samsung SDI: -2.17%- LG Electronics: -1.53%- SK Hynix: -0.21%- Naver: -1.78%- LG Chem: -2.27%- Lotte Chemical: -3.95%- S-Oil: -0.60%- SK Innovation: +0.09%- POSCO: -1.24%- SK Telecom: -1.15%- KEPCO: -0.36%- Hyundai Mobis: -0.79%- Hyundai Motor: +2.94%- Kia Motors: +0.54%- Hana Financial: unchangedWall Street provided a cautiously optimistic signal as major indices fluctuated but ended with mild gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 36.26 points or 0.09% to settle at 39,164.06. The NASDAQ advanced by 53.53 points or 0.30% to close at 17,858.68, while the S&P 500 climbed 4.97 points or 0.09% to end at 5,482.87.The erratic trading behavior on Wall Street reflected traders' hesitance to make significant moves ahead of the forthcoming crucial inflation data. The Commerce Department is poised to release its report on May's personal income and spending, featuring inflation metrics preferred by the Federal Reserve, potentially influencing interest rate forecasts.In other economic news, the Labor Department reported a larger-than-anticipated decrease in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Concurrently, the Commerce Department noted that new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods unexpectedly increased last month.Oil futures experienced an uptick on Thursday, driven by optimistic demand prospects and concerns over potential supply disruptions due to Middle East tensions. Specifically, West Texas Intermediate Crude for August delivery gained $0.84, settling at $81.74 per barrel.Back in South Korea, the government is scheduled to release May figures for industrial production and retail sales later today. Industrial output is anticipated to rise by 0.2% month-on-month and 3.1% year-on-year, following a 2.2% monthly increase and a 6.1% annual growth in April. Retail sales are projected to climb by 0.2% month-on-month, following a 1.2% decline in the previous month.