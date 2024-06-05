The Malaysian stock market ended a six-day losing streak on Tuesday, during which it had declined nearly 35 points or 2.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now sits slightly above the 1,615-point mark and is expected to potentially rise again on Wednesday.The forecast for Asian markets indicates a mild upside due to easing treasury yields. While European markets were down, the U.S. markets showed upward movement, suggesting that Asian markets may follow the latter trend.On Tuesday, the KLCI witnessed a sharp increase, driven by gains in financial shares, plantation stocks, and telecoms. The index climbed 18.72 points or 1.17 percent, finishing at 1,615.40 after fluctuating between 1,595.35 and 1,617.41.In terms of individual performance: Axiata accelerated by 2.50 percent, Celcomdigi increased by 1.57 percent, CIMB Group rallied 2.19 percent, Genting gained 0.63 percent, IOI Corporation advanced 0.79 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.63 percent, Maxis spiked 2.51 percent, Maybank climbed 1.31 percent, MISC soared 3.12 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.30 percent, Petronas Dagangan fell 2.22 percent, Petronas Gas dropped 0.22 percent, PPB Group perked up 0.27 percent, Press Metal surged 4.11 percent, Public Bank collected 1.22 percent, QL Resources rose 0.48 percent, RHB Capital gathered 0.36 percent, Sime Darby added 0.72 percent, SD Guthrie skyrocketed 4.71 percent, Telekom Malaysia improved 1.45 percent, Tenaga Nasional sank 0.46 percent, YTL Power increased 1.43 percent, while MRDIY, Genting Malaysia, IHH Healthcare, and YTL Corporation remained unchanged.Wall Street’s lead is cautiously optimistic, as major indices spent much of Tuesday in negative territory before a late rally pushed them modestly higher.The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 140.26 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 38,711.29. The NASDAQ rose 28.38 points or 0.17 percent to close at 16,857.05, and the S&P 500 added 7.94 points or 0.15 percent to end at 5,291.34.The upward movement in major averages was attributed to a notable decrease in treasury yields, which continued their recent decline. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note closed lower for the fourth consecutive session, further retracting from its near one-month high last Wednesday.Treasury yields’ advance was supported by signs of weakness in the labor market, with a Labor Department report showing a modest decrease in U.S. job openings in April.The Labor Department is scheduled to release its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, which may significantly impact the economic outlook and interest rates.Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session due to concerns about potential oversupply in the market. This followed OPEC’s decision to phase out voluntary production cuts starting in October. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July fell $0.97 or 1.3 percent to settle at $73.25 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com