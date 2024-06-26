On Tuesday, the Hong Kong stock market broke its three-day losing streak during which it had dropped over 400 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now stands just above the 18,070-point mark, with expectations of further gains on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets is mixed, with anticipated weakness in financial and oil sectors likely balanced by strength in technology stocks. While European markets saw declines, U.S. markets were mixed, suggesting that Asian markets could see varied performance.The Hang Seng climbed modestly on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in financial shares and mixed results from property and technology sectors.For the day, the index added 45.19 points or 0.25 percent, closing at 18,072.90, within a trading range of 17,959.07 to 18,231.46.Among notable stocks, Alibaba Group rose 0.83 percent, whereas Alibaba Health Information fell sharply by 3.77 percent. ANTA Sports decreased slightly by 0.06 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.18 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy surged 4.50 percent. China Resources Land jumped 1.87 percent, CITIC increased 0.53 percent, and CNOOC added 0.67 percent. Country Garden gained 1.41 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical went up by 0.63 percent, but Galaxy Entertainment declined 0.80 percent. Hang Lung Properties spiked by 1.51 percent. Conversely, Henderson Land and CK Infrastructure both fell 0.93 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.44 percent, and JD.com dropped 0.64 percent. Lenovo plummeted 3.09 percent, Li Ning advanced 0.79 percent, Meituan rallied 1.21 percent, New World Development edged up by 0.14 percent, Techtronic Industries rose 0.54 percent, Xiaomi Corporation fell 1.33 percent, and WuXi Biologics increased 0.34 percent.Wall Street provided a mixed lead as major indices opened and closed in divergent manners.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 299.05 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 39,112.16. The NASDAQ Composite, aided by a rebound in Nvidia stocks and gains in Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Apple Inc., Eli Lilly, and Micron Technology, rallied by 220.84 points or 1.26 percent to close at 17,717.65. The S&P 500 gained 21.43 points or 0.39 percent to end at 5,469.30.The tech-heavy NASDAQ showed day-long strength, while notable declines in Boeing, Nike, Goldman Sachs, IBM, Pfizer, McDonald’s Corporation, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Home Depot, and Johnson & Johnson weighed on the Dow.In economic news, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which gauges overall economic activity and inflationary pressure, rose in May for the first time in three months. Meanwhile, the Conference Board reported a slight dip in U.S. consumer confidence in June.Oil prices declined on Tuesday as traders took profits ahead of imminent U.S. inflation data. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August fell by $0.80 or nearly 1 percent, closing at $80.83 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com