Mind Medicine Inc. (MNMD) announced on Thursday the successful completion of its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA, paving the way for the progression of MM120 into pivotal trials aimed at treating adults with Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD).The company confirmed that it remains on track to initiate its Phase 3 clinical program for the MM120 oral dissolving tablet in GAD patients in the latter half of 2024.This progress comes on the heels of positive data from the Phase 2b clinical trial MMED008, where MM120 met its primary and key secondary objectives. The trial produced substantial results, with a 65 percent clinical response rate and a 48 percent clinical remission rate by Week 12. Additionally, MM120 was well-tolerated, with most adverse events being mild to moderate in nature.